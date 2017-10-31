Black Widows Empire Presents: Greatest Night Ever/ Mummy Mama Boogie Halloween Mash

Want to celebrate the spooky season with a more of a deadly cool vibe? Help punk-surf-soul bad girls Black Widows celebrate the release of their new Halloween EP, Mummy Mama Boogie. Along with the band, check out the Black Widows Go-Go Dancers and Ariel Rose, but be sure to get there early—their last year’s Greatest Night Ever sold out. 8 PM. $12. —Paul Cajun

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com