Black Rainbow & Maiden Minneapolis

Of all the Twincy: Tribute Town™ lineups available on any given weekend, the combo of Ronnie James Dio (and Dio-era Sabbath) tribute Black Rainbow and Iron Maiden tribute Maiden Minneapolis is one of favorites. Both bands nail the original music, which is itself awesome to see live and loud and on a small stage, but unlike some other tributes, they’re also still full of enthusiasm for the source material and delivering the hits. And there will be a few deeper cuts with those hits—each band is playing a mighty 90-min set. 8:30 PM. Free. —Ronnie James Cajun

Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; thewhiskeyjunction.com