Black Magnolia Motorcycle Rally

Need a place to wear that brand new very cool motorcycle shirt you got at the Ignition show? The fun-lovers at Bauhaus Brew Labs host their first ever Black Magnolia Motocycle Rally that mixes a motorcycle show with food (the Wyn65 and Brooks High trucks, and added bonus Travail with BBQ), tunes (Jack Brass Band, Duffel, self-evident, ripping duo Bloodnstuff), even some art on display. Sunday, Noon-6 PM. Free to attend, $10 bike registration. —King Rojas

Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St NE, MPLS; bauhausbrewlabs.com