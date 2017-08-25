Black Magnolia Motorcycle Rally

Posted on August 25, 2017 at 5:05 am
Black Magnolia

Need a place to wear that brand new very cool motorcycle shirt you got at the Ignition show? The fun-lovers at Bauhaus Brew Labs host their first ever Black Magnolia Motocycle Rally that mixes a motorcycle show with food (the Wyn65 and Brooks High trucks, and added bonus Travail with BBQ), tunes (Jack Brass Band, Duffel, self-evident, ripping duo Bloodnstuff), even some art on display. Sunday, Noon-6 PM. Free to attend, $10 bike registration.King Rojas

Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St NE, MPLS; bauhausbrewlabs.com

