Black Magnesia—3 Nights of Improvised Music

Joe Horton—the MC/poet who you know from the alternative hip-hop groups No Bird Sing and F I X, and his performances alongside P.O.S, Heiruspecs, Kill the Vultures, etc.—assembles Black Magnesia, three exciting nights of improvised music at The Southern. Each night riffs on a different “foundational to the human experience” and the different nights feature different combos of top notch MPLS + STPL talent, from Saturday’s ensemble Joe Horton, Dave King, James Buckey, Trever Hagen, and Andrew Broder to Friday night’s duo of Chris Cunningham, Pat O’Keefe. It’s a who’s who on the stage and expect the same out in the audience, too. Friday-Sunday, Various Times. $5-20. —Tracy Oxford

Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave S, MPLS; southerntheater.org