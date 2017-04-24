BLACK MAGIK WOMAN III

One of the coolest events in MPLS + STPL all year, #FWMN continues this week with the all-woman photography collaboration show Black Magik Woman III curated and produced by Connie Mrotek at the Norseman Distillery. In addition to the ultra-cool photography of women by women, there’s the top notch cocktails, DJ sets by DJ Keezy and Róisín (who won the weekend with her t-shirt choice), and live performance by Gigi Zirbes & Erin Busko. 6 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com