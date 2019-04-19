Black Fashion Week MN is underway with two great events coming up this weekend: Designers TIM+THOM return with their beloved unconventional fashion party Black Hearts Ball, a mix of fanciness and fun that includes a special performance by the MN Opera along with the runway show and socializing at Aria. This is exactly the kind of event where you should stress about what you’re going to wear. Also grab tickets now before they sell out. Friday, April 19th, 7 PM. Then on Saturday everyone from fashion die-hards to just the fashion curious can come out to support 15 local artisans and artists at a unique boutique experience for the BFWMN Fashion Bazaar; The event also includes the opportunity to chat fashion and trend forecasting with 3 local stylists. Saturday, April 20th, 3 PM. $7. —Ashlynn McKinney

Related Posts Black Hearts Ball We're honestly surprised that there are still tickets available—Black Hearts Ball, a black and white…

Black Hearts Ball We’re honestly surprised that there are still tickets available to the Black Hearts Ball, a…

Black Hearts Ball All the cards and candy and pink and red gets to be a bit much…