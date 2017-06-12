Black Butler: Book Of The Atlantic

Based off the wildly successful manga series and subsequent anime adaptation, Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic gives fans of both an all new adventure to watch during a limited run on the big screen. Featuring the 13-year old Ciel and his demonic butler who take on the paranormal in the London underworld, the new feature-length anime puts the duo on a luxury liner with hundreds of shambling flesh-hungry corpses. Tonight’s subtitled screening features the original cast as the anime. 7 PM. $15. —Curt Stanski

Lagoon Cinema, 1320 Lagoon Ave, MPLS; landmarktheatres.com