Black and Funny Improv Festival 2017

Everyone is welcome at this weekend’s Black and Funny Improv Festival at HUGE Theater, even if you’re not, you know . . . an improv artist. Both Saturday and Sunday evenings showcase a variety of performances from POC troupes like Blackout Improv, Soul Decision, BollyProv, Pimprov, and more, which are open to the comedy-lovin’ public. And if you do happen to be a practitioner of the art of the on-the-spot, both days are also filled with workshops and panels. Saturday, Sunday. 9 AM-Midnight. —Peter Armenian

HUGE Theater, 3037 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; hugetheater.com