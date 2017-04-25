Biggie Day

“It was all a dream, I used to read Word Up magazine . . .” With all the musical tribute nights and celebrations in Twincy, we’re a little surprised we haven’t seen a dance night strictly dedicated to the Notorious B.I.G. and his Bad Boy cohorts yet. (We honestly have probably just missed it, there has to several, right?) Well, tonight Big Wiz plays all best tracks from Biggie Smalls and his label-mates, plus there’s a rap your favorite Biggie verse contest that you’ve been practicing years for. 9 PM. $8 advance, $10 door. —Paul Cajun

honey, 205 Hennepin Ave E, MPLS; honeympls.com