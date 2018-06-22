The Good Show for Good Cause Award🏆 this weekend goes to the benefit for Can Can Wonderland’s Chloe Derby, who is still recovering from an ankle break that required a dozen screws, a steel plate, and a bunch of time off her feet. To help her out, the indoor boardwalk brought in a fantastic lineup of music, including Chris Mulkey (a talented roots rocker who you also happen to recognize from Twin Peaks and Boardwalk Empire!), the Dubious Brothers coverband pair, and the fantastic “Death Folk” performer Jezebel Jones. Sunday, June 24th, 2-5 PM. $2 Entry to Can Can. —Taylor Carik

Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave N #004, STPL; cancanwonderland.com