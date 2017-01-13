Big Money

Posted on January 13, 2017 at 5:00 am
It’s one of our favorite moments in American pop culture: After obsessively studying the game show Press Your Luck, eccentric Michael Larson memorized the electronic game board’s patterns and used his hack to win the most money in game show history. Was it cheating? Was it beating the system? Starting this weekend, Sandbox Theater shares Larson’s obsession, and the broader questions of whether a scrappy underdog can get really learn tricks to get ahead, at the Park Square Theater with the new show Big MoneyJanuary 12-28th. $40-60, $25 for Sandbox email subscribers.

Park Square Theater, 20 W 7th Pl, STPL; parksquaretheatre.org

