Big Freedia + Cupcakke + Lex Allen & Zed Kenzo

Oh, man. This show. On the one hand, legendary New Orleans bounce goddess Big Freedia makes music that turns any party into an ass-shake-palooza. And then there’s Cupcake, who’s like if you took Peaches and gave her even bouncier beats and somehow dirtier lyrics—do not listen to Cupcake at work without headphones! And then there’s the sexy funk soul of Lex Allen and alien hip-hop sounds of ZED KENZO. PLUS Dua hosts and big deal DJs Shannon Blowtorch and Keezy keep the crowd sweaty in-between sets. This show is going to be insane, so if you not ready to get crazy (and wait in line to get in), then just don’t even try it. 8 PM. $5 with RSVP. —Paul Cajun

Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; cabooze.com