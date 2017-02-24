Benefit for Jennifer, Betsey & Dale T.

Posted on February 24, 2017 at 5:00 am
Eagles Club

In addition to you seeing a rapid fire showcase of more than a block party’s worth of beloved bands—everyone from popsters The Magnolias to scene icons Run Westy Run to crusty metallers Dumpster Juice to shockers Impaler and many more—the money from this stacked show will go to help friends of the scene Jennifer, Betsey, and Dale recover from a devastating fire. Can’t make the benefit? There’s also a GoFundMe pageSaturday, 7 PM. $10+ donation at the door. —Paul Cajun

Eagles Club, 2507 E 25th St, MPLS; minneapoliseagles34.org

