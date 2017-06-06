Behind the Seams: Costume Designing August Wilson’s Plays

Get a free tour of the Penumbra Theatre at 40 exhibit along with a social hour before tonight’s discussion with costume designer Mathew LeFebvre at the Minnesota History Center. He’ll be discussing his process and designs, which evoked the 70s in and played a big part in Penumbra’s production of August Wilson’s Jitney. 6 PM. Free. —Raeylee Jackson-Tanner

Minnesota History Center, 345 Kellog Blvd W, MPLS; minnesotahistorycenter.org