Beez & Beerz

Bee at the swanky cool new 56 Brewing space tonight or bee square. The brewery celebrates national Pollinator Week early in the week with the release of their Summer Saison Series: Buckwheat Honey Saison that’s made with three different malts and a bunch of locally sourced honey, along with installing raised beds with indigenous plants and other activities. 4 PM. Free. —Art Humes

56 Brewing, 3055 Columbia Ave NE, MPLS; 56brewing.com