Beer & Bodyslams

With this much heat outside, the sweat’s really going be flying when the wrastlers of Minnesota Independent Wrestling get into the squared circle outside of Grumpy’s in Roseville for Beer & Bodyslams. Hopefully headliners Mitch Paradise and Heavy Metal Lore don’t burn themselves on any metal during the steel cage match! Luckily for spectators and maulers alike, the beer from party sponsors Bauhaus Brew Labs will be flying ringside, too—you’ll need those pints (with water interspersed) to stay hydrated and keep your throat from going hoarse with all the cheering. Saturday, 4 PM. Free. —Richard Morgan

Grumpy’s, 2801 Snelling Ave North, Roseville; grumpys-bar.com