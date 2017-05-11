Beer, Ballet and Boxing

Boxers from Element Gym in St. Easy and dancers from the St. Paul Ballet mix their different, and as you’ll like see very similar, movement arts in the upcoming Knight Arts Challenge performance on June 17th. Very “dance like a butterfly, sting like a bee”! Tonight you can preview the show with excerpts of the boxers and ballerinas served up with a side of freshly made beer at Urban Growler’s tap room and also help fundraise for the upcoming performance. 6 & 7 PM. $22 at the door. —Mel Gunther-Olson

Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St, STPL; urbangrowlerbrewing.com