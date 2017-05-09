Bedroom Community And Friends

Liquid Music and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra team up with the American Swedish Institute to pair Iceland’s Bedroom Community, “a creative hub of sonic geniuses that continues to evolve and produce incredible work” (BlackBook Mag), with Finnish Violinist/SPCO Artistic Partner Pekka Kuusisto (who’s quickly becoming a local artistic powerhouse) and Polica’s Channy Leaneagh (already a powerhouse) for a one-of-a-kind performance at the historic Turnblad Mansion. Along with the food and drink, they’ll be serving a Swedezerac cocktail, which is brilliant and hilarious. 6 PM. $25. —Hitara

American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave, MPLS; asimn.org