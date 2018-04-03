The only difference between the amount of big local bands on stage for the Beasthead April Residency and the upcoming glut of block parties is that Beasthead has their shows spread all around the month—well, and you don’t have to stand around in a parking lot or muddy lawn to hear them all. Just look at this week’s kickoff: The electronic indie rockers are joined by hip-hop phenoms Dwnell Roland, who actually did play Rock the Garden last year, and Manchita, formerly of GRRRL PRTY another big block party/fest alum, plus tunes in-between sets courtesy of DJ Fundo. Wednesday, 9 PM. $5. —Paul Cajun

Mortimer’s, 2001 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; facebook.com/mortimersmpls