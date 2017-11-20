Be the Facts You Wish to Read: A Press Freedom Discussion

Hear from insightful panel of women writers, journalists, and activists discuss our very problematic new (or very problematic continued?) relationship to facts. Presented by PEN America, Milkweed Editions, and The Riveter, panel moderator Joanna R. Demkiewicz (of The Riveter) will lead the group through everything from censorship to news literacy to the importance of fact-checking, and it’s a must-hear discussion for anyone interested in the media, politics, and the future of the country. 6 PM. Free, registration suggested. —Tracy Oxford

Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave S, MPLS; openbookmn.org