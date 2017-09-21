Bauhaus Rumble Pack: Super Smash Bros Tournament

Posted on September 21, 2017 at 5:05 am
You know that feeling of your first sip of a cold drink on a hot day, especially when you’re on a cool rooftop patio? That’s pretty close to the same feeling of blasting your Nintendo character opponent off the ledge in Super Smash Bros—a sort of a mix of cosmic rightness, fulfillment, victory. Experience both at the same time tonight as the excellent Up-Down arcade at Lyn-Lake debuts their rooftop patio during their new regular N64 rumble pack tournament sponsored by Bauhaus Brewlabs. Bring your own controllers, the barcade adn Bauhaus will handle the beers. 6-9 PM. Free.Seth Hurley

Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; updownmpls.com

