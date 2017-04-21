Bauhaus Prom: Enchantment Under the Sea Dance

Ever wish your prom was more like the dance in Back to the Future? Bauhaus Brew Labs hosts a throwback ’50s-style Enchantment Under the Sea Dance that also doubles as a suit/dress drive for Operation Glass Slipper, an organization that provides free gowns for high schoolers that otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford them. And along with the Bauhaus beer and Vito Lucco pizza food truck, DJ Jake Rudh will be playing all the mid-century crooner music for your date to heavy pet you during a slow dance. Order tickets in advance so they know how many people are coming, and if you do bring a donation use their promo code for free admission. Sunday, 7 PM. Free with donation-$10.Marvin Barry

Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St NE, MPLS; bauhausbrewlabs.com

