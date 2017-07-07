Bastille Day: Alliance Française + Meritage

We’re pretty much at the point where we’ll go to more Bastille Day parties than celebrations of our own nation’s independence—and having way more fun. Instead of, say, waiting for a few minutes of fireworks, celebrate with Alliance Française and Meritage on Sunday as they take over the plaza by the Landmark Center with a Francophone Bazaar filled with local artists and orgs, music by Cafe Accordion Orchestra, The Francine Roche Trio, and host Dana Bogema of KFAI, and of course crêpes, lamb leg sandwiches and beignets among other French inspired favorites from the restaurant. La Fête! Sunday, Noon-6 PM. Free. —Margeaux Devereaux

The Landmark Center, 75 5th St W, STPL; landmarkcenter.org