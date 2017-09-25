BASIC Pop-Up

Were Bar Luchador just a wrasslin’ themed bar with really good food, we’d still love them. But the brains under the Lucha masks keep coming up with hilarious themed nights, including tonight’s BASIC pop-up for all the Chads and Beckys now back for the semester at the UofM. They’ll have a special secret menu that includes Pescatarian, Paleo, and Keto options, plus their regular drinks menu, for anyone sporting flip flops, backwards sunglasses, or Lululemon tights and a high pony. 5 PM. Free. —Seth Hurley

Bar Luchador, 825 Washington Ave, MPLS; barluchador.com