Posted on September 25, 2017 at 5:15 am
Were Bar Luchador just a wrasslin’ themed bar with really good food, we’d still love them. But the brains under the Lucha masks keep coming up with hilarious themed nights, including tonight’s BASIC pop-up for all the Chads and Beckys now back for the semester at the UofM. They’ll have a special secret menu that includes Pescatarian, Paleo, and Keto options, plus their regular drinks menu, for anyone sporting flip flops, backwards sunglasses, or Lululemon tights and a high pony. 5 PM. Free.Seth Hurley

Bar Luchador, 825 Washington Ave, MPLS; barluchador.com

