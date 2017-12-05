Barstool Prophets: A Night of Celebrating Literary Excellence

Sometimes events can use a bit of salesmanship to draw in an audience, but the usage of “literary excellence” and local “heavyweights” by tonight’s Barstool Prophets showcase is totally acceptable with this lineup. Stop into Camp’s cabaret theater to hear (and cheer on) work from hometown rock icon and artist Venus DeMars, award-winning poet and large-scale public artist Todd Boss, highly honored poet Paul Cisewski, Mike Finley (who you’ll recognize as the deranged Christmas Poet of the New Standards Holiday show), and co-founder and editor of Nice Cage Literary Magazine Isadora Gruye. 7 PM. Free, donations go to Saint Paul Almanac Club. —Tracy Oxford

Camp Bar, 490 Robert St N, STPL; camp-bar.net