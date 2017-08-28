Bar Luchador Birthday Bash

Whatcha gonna do, Reader? Whatcha gonna do when Luchamania runs wild all over you!? Tonight the funky indie wrastlin’ taco hot spot celebrates two years in business (and over 170,000 tacos sold) with a happy hour that’s crazier than an “amped up” Hulkster cutting a promo with an “amped up” Macho Man (half price beer pitchers, $2 rails, come on). Plus they’re handing over a belt to a new Bar Lucador Taco Champion in a drawing where the winner gets three free tacos for the whole year. 5 PM. Free. —Rich Morgan

Bar Luchador, 825 Washington Ave, MPLS; barluchador.com