Bands that Brew: Ryan Traster With Silverback Colony + Kraig Johnson

Posted on March 31, 2017 at 5:10 am
Traster

The Ryan Traster Band and Day Block Brewing have been hard at work making the Ryan Traster Hop Taster for the brewery’s Bands That Brew series, and on Friday you can sample the Americana band’s wares, both their sounds and suds. Added bonus: They’ll be joined by openers Kraig Johnson (of Run Westy Run, Iffy, Golden Smog) and Silverback Colony (with Gabe Douglas of The 4ontheFloor). Friday, 9 PM. $5.Taylor Carik

Day Block Brewing, 1105 Washington Ave S, MPLS; dayblockbrewing.com

