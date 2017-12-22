Bagels Before Chinese Food Book Sale & (Jewish) Trivia

Posted on December 22, 2017 at 5:00 am
Against the Current

The holidays are full of fun traditions, including everyone who doesn’t do Xmas spending time together, usually eating at Chinese restaurants because everything else is closed! The new Against the Current-Books for Curious People bookstore will also be open and breaking bagels with friends while sipping on mimosas on Monday morning, plus playing Jewish-themed trivia and talking about their extensive and eclectic mix of books. Monday, 10 AM-Noon. Free.Hank Stacks

Against the Current, 1658 Grand Ave, STPL; facebook.com/booksagainstthecurrentmn

