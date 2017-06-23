BadNraD

It’s a Twincy Hat-trick™: One of our favorite musicians plays one of the best tap rooms and it’s an early set! Ultra talented multi-instrumentalist, hybrid DJ, producer, and performer BadNraD transforms Surly’s fancy tap room campus into a throwback dance club with his electro neon ’80s tracks and does it before the peak time when the beer-loving mob fills up the brewery. A great addition to any other weekend plans. Saturday, 4:30-6 PM. Free. —Cajun

Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave SE, MPLS; surlybrewing.com