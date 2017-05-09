Badass Babes: Arts & Advocacy

Artist Julie Van Grol discusses her project 100 Days of Badass Babes—a very cool undertaking making brightly colored portraits of Shirley Chisholm, Misty Copeland, Tilda Swinton, and 97 others that brought her national attention—tonight at MCAD. In addition to Van Grol’s talk, a panel of local Badass Babes who have recently graduated from MCAD and St. Olaf like Allegra Lockstadt, Leslie Barlow, and others discuss the influences and output in their own work. 6:30 PM. Free. —Margeaux Devereaux

MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave S, MPLS; mcad.edu