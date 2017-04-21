Bad Weather Brewing Weekend-Long Outdoor Arcade

When someone says “more fun than you can shake a stick at”, the Bad Weather Brewing Weekend-Long Outdoor Arcade is what they mean and the stick they’re talking about is a joystick on one of the several free arcade cabinets that Bad Weather will have in its parking lot. Along with the video games, there’s skee ball, pinball, art vendors, live music, plus foursquare, tetherball, and ping pong. And don’t forget the beer—Bad Weather will be releasing their first German style Helles Lager, a Kentucky Common, and an English Barley Wine Brewed with dates and aged in Port and Brandy Barrels. (And homemade sodas if you’re not imbibing!) Even more for beer fans, Beer Dabbler will be set up with a sale tent of their stuff. Friday-Sunday. Free. —Alison Blaire

Bad Weather Brewing, 414 7th St W, STPL; badweatherbrewery.com