Bad Weather Brewing Beers & Fears Halloween Weekend

Ever wanted to walk through a haunted brewery and then drink their haunted beer? Brave the bad weather all weekend to visit Bad Weather Brewing on St. Easy’s West 7th (So Hot Right Now!™) where they’re bringing almost too much spooky Halloween tap room fun. Stopping just short of infesting their tanks with evil spirits, human attendees in or out of costume can see a dog costume contest, a screening of The Goonies, fire pit action, pony rides, bobbing for beers(?), mice racing(??), live t-shirt racing and more. Check their event to see what’s happening when, and plan to drink a few of the beers they will be releasing especially for the party to get a little liquid courage around all the ghouls and goblins. Friday-Monday. Free. —Art Humes

Bad Weather Brewing, 414 7th St W, STPL; badweatherbrewery.com