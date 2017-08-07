Bachelorette Finale Viewing Party

Posted on August 7, 2017 at 8:05 am
rachel bachelor

Drinking is pretty much required to hate-watch The Bachelorette and its basket of deplorables compete for Rachel’s manufactured affections, so what better place to wrap up this season than with your delicious drink-maker friends at Du Nord? Pro Tip: Arrange a ride home ahead of time because the finale is three hours long and that’s a lot of cocktails. 7 PM. Free.Christian Harris

Du Nord Craft Spirits, 2610 E 32nd St, MPLS; dunordcraftspirits.com

