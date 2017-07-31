Bach & Brews at Able Brewery

Posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:35 am
bach brews

We’re big fans of live classical music in a chill tap room setting, and tonight the Oratory Bach Ensemble transports beer drinkers at Able Seed House & Brewery in Northeast back to the Baroque period with some of Bach’s selections composed specifically for a cafe performance setting. Your ticket can also include a ticket for your first pint. 7:30 PM. $20 ticket + pint, $15 ticket.Margeaux Deveraux

Able Seed House & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St NE, MPLS; ablebeer.com

