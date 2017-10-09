Babetender Night: Tiki Edition

Posted on October 9, 2017 at 5:00 am
babetenders

Before you go full throttle on your fall cocktails, celebrate one last gasp of summer as Constantine transforms into a swingin’ tiki spot tonight. The Babetenders from Hola Arepa—who are helping to steward one of the best current spots in Twincy’s cocktail scene—guest star behind the bar with a special menu of summery dranks, and a part of their tips and a $1 of each drink will go be donated to Hurricane Irma relief. 8 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Constantine Mpls, 1115 2nd Ave S, MPLS; constantinempls.com

