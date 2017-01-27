B-Lectric, a Celebration of Art and Light

Posted on January 27, 2017 at 5:00 am
We’re loving the resurgence of winter as a party time in Minnesota, especially when it’s uniquely MPLS + STPL-ian like B-Lectric, a Celebration of Art and Light by Northern Lights.mn and French bistro Barbette. The one-day winter block party turns city surfaces into canvases for a variety of light-based art projects, including three custom-built ice walls, plus there’s going to be food and drink, previews of three Art Shanty projects, DJ sets from Jake Rudh, performances from Infiammati Fire Circus, and mini obstacle courses designed by the fantastic troublemakers behind Sloppy Loppet. Get ready for a new winter tradition! Sunday, 4:30-9 PM.Margeaux Devereaux

Barbette, 1600 W. Lake St, MPLS; barbette.com

