Attractions Unveiled Opening Reception

Another exciting photography exhibition this weekend, local fashionable man-about-town Moustache Jim debuts new work at Rogue Buddha that captures images of performers and his colleagues in the arts, as well as other similar characters from around MPLS + STPL. As a result of the traditional and alternative film developing process, the old-timey carnivalesque visual style of photos match the subject matter, making for a wonderfully stylized presentation of our arts community. Plus the opening reception includes performances from some of the photo subjects! Friday, 6-10 PM. Free. —Logan A. McIntosh

Rogue Buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave NE, MPLS; roguebuddha.com