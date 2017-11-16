Astronomique Mimic Forms Single Release With Beasthead + StoLyette

Posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:10 am
astronomique

We love it when some of our favorite local groups fill up a bill, especially at a cool spot like Icehouse, and that’s exactly the case tonight. New wave wunderkids Astronomique release their new single “Mimic Forms” (check out the video) with the electro-Russian folk dance music makers StoLyette (read our Quick Q+A with singer Irene Ruderman Clark) and Beasthead (which includes StoLyette’s Mitch Miller.  10 PM. $5.Paul Cajun

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.