Astronomique Mimic Forms Single Release With Beasthead + StoLyette

We love it when some of our favorite local groups fill up a bill, especially at a cool spot like Icehouse, and that’s exactly the case tonight. New wave wunderkids Astronomique release their new single “Mimic Forms” (check out the video) with the electro-Russian folk dance music makers StoLyette (read our Quick Q+A with singer Irene Ruderman Clark) and Beasthead (which includes StoLyette’s Mitch Miller. 10 PM. $5. —Paul Cajun

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com