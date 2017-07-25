ASI Curator Cocktail Tour

Posted on July 25, 2017 at 5:05 am
8.Efter Badet 3

Tickets to the ASI’s big castle parties remain a hot commodity, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy some delicious drinks and look at Swedish art. There are still a few tickets left for tonight’s intimate tour of the new Still Life: Karin Broos show with the exhibition’s curator; art fans will also enjoy some customized cocktails and snacks from FIKA during the walk through. 5:30-8 PM. $50 members, $55 non-members.Francis Henson 

American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave, MPLS; asimn.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.