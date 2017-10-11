Arts Quarter Festival

All of the many different performing, musical, visual arts and more that live on the West Bank of the University of Minnesota in their Arts Quarter get together for a mixer tonight. Swing by both the indoor and outdoor spaces off to catch everything from an aluminum pour to the Bohemian Press printmaking exhibit and demo to sounds from Audio Playground and the UofM Marching Brass Quintet to a contemporary dance treasure hunt to performance like PsychoMusicalPhysicalTheatre. Plus the festival has food trucks parked in the middle of it for your dining needs! 6-9 PM. Free. —Deacon Mahoney

Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave S, MPLS; nash.umn.edu