Artist Talk: The Artist as Culture Producer

How much culture is produced when a cultural producer produces culture? Find out tonight, and learn more about artistic process and production in general, at what’s sure to be another excellent MnArtists.org discussion centered around that very concept at the heart of MPLS-based artist Sharon Louden’s new book The Artist as Culture Producer: Living and Sustaining a Creative Life. Louden will be joined by Hyperallergic Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief Hrag Vartanian, artists Tia-Simone Gardner and Graci Horne, and moderater by Mn Artists Editor Susannah Schouweiler. Be sure to stick around after the discussion to get your book signed. 6-8 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; walkerart.org