ART WHEEL Steve Hed Memorial Charity Auction

Even more bike-themed art and it’s for a good cause! The bike art benefit party tonight at Spye co-pro’d by Fulton Beer and Donkey Label raises money to provide direct support to families battling childhood cancer in partnership with Children’s Minnesota Cancer Kids Fund. Local and national artists took HED 3 carbon fiber cycling race wheels and made them into striking visual pieces (the wheels are already pretty cool to begin with) and they’ll be on display and for sale for the benefit. Btw, you’ll also get to check out all the cool tech like ultra-thin screens and projection glass that Spye, an ultra-cool digital signage solutions company, has in their showroom. 4:30 PM. Free. —Conrad McGrillor

Spye, 2740 31st Ave S, MPLS; spye.co