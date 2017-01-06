Art Shanty Season Kick-off at Soo Visual Arts

Ten years ago, before everyone got excited about our “New North” branding and embrace of wintery-fun lifestyles—like us and many marketing orgs—a bunch of artists trekked out on to a lake and build a bunch of funky, artsy ice house-style shanties and the MN Art Shanties were born. Celebrate the past and upcoming season of this steadfast part of the Twincy Arts & Culture scene with a one-night exhibition at SooVAC where co-curators Jan Elftmann and David Pitman put together a collection of photographs, mini-installations, and shanty ephemera from years past. Also mark some time down in Feb to see this year’s shanties. Saturday, 6-9 PM. Free. —Claire Lieher

Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave S #101, MPLS; soovac.org