Art Shanties Swap / Meet
Posted on April 26, 2017 at 5:00 am
Join up with other Art Shanties artists—as well as others who may be interested in doing their own shanty this winter in MPLS—for beers, brainstorming, and more info on getting involved in the February event. Regular Readers know our love for the on-the-ice art projects, a cool signature part of local winter, and we hope some of you decide to get involved this year. 5:45-8 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik
Fulton Tap Room, 414 6th Ave N, MPLS; fultonbeer.com