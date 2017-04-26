Art Shanties Swap / Meet

Join up with other Art Shanties artists—as well as others who may be interested in doing their own shanty this winter in MPLS—for beers, brainstorming, and more info on getting involved in the February event. Regular Readers know our love for the on-the-ice art projects, a cool signature part of local winter, and we hope some of you decide to get involved this year. 5:45-8 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

Fulton Tap Room, 414 6th Ave N, MPLS; fultonbeer.com