Art & Resistance II

We often describe MPLS + STPL as an outpost of Arts & Culture, but as the days get darker politically, we’re also a sanctuary city (in the broadest terms) and site of resistance that frequently speaks through arts and culture. Want to join in? Or expand your work? Public Functionary and Ryan Stopera host a day of workshops and panels that help provide tangible tools for engagement and the day is set in place within Stopera’s mixed media photo exhibition (with design by Jared Tuttle). After the day of learning, there’s also a BBQ in the PF garden with tunes from DJ Michel Be and Mica May. Saturday, Noon-11 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave NE, MPLS; publicfunctionary.org