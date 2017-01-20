Art Party featuring Yuya Negishi

Regular readers know we’re big fans of seeing art outside of galleries (as well as inside), so we’re excited to go check out paintings from Yuya Negishi at the fox den salon. Negishi’s work is bright and imaginative, and his use of shapes creates movements that almost animates the paintings—a fun aesthetic to view at the cool little community-oriented Wedge spot. Friday, 9 PM. Free. —Drew Cobb

the fox den salon, 704 W 22nd St, MPLS; foxdensalon.com