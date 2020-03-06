For Fox Den Salon, using their space to welcome and celebrate community is a core mission, and they are living that mission this month by featuring the rich, dramatic colors of local watercolor and acrylic painter Angie Lynch at their new Lake Street location. The opening celebration includes snacks, bevs and tunes of vinyl, courtesy of KFAI deejays, along with appearances from the artist herself. Saturday, March 7th, 6 PM. Free. —Isabelle Wattenberg

Fox Den Salon, 1221 Lake St. W, #108, Minneapolis

