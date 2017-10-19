Art Is My Weapon

Presented by Pillsbury United Communities at Gamut gallery, the exciting and challenging new show Art is My Weapon follows up on both a national exhibit, Guns in the Hands of Artists, and the actual gun buy back that Pillsbury did in collaboration with the City of MPLS and the MPD in 2016. Those recovered guns became the raw materials and a medium for dozens of artists in a variety of disciplines to make work as a commentary on America’s gun culture and epidemic of gun violence—check out the pictured piece, Of Mind and Body “Choices” made in collaboration by artists and AIMW curators Nikki McComb and John Schuerman. Tonight’s opening night also includes a performance from Spoken Word Artist: Chadwick “Niles” Phillips of Avant Garde. 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Gamut Gallery, 717 S 10th Street, MPLS; gamutgallerympls.com