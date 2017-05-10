Art 4 Shelter 2017

Posted on May 10, 2017 at 5:15 am
Art 4 Shelter

One of the biggest and coolest art events of the year, the annual Art 4 Shelter benefit for Simpson Housing Services returns to the gallery at 901 Hennepin (formerly the Burnet gallery at Marin, now Mercy restaurant). The showcase features over 1,000 original pieces of art on paper with the artists’ names secretly on the back, so you can end up with a nice little collectible from either someone up-and-coming or surprise big name. And you will likely grab something, since the 5″ x 7″ works are only $35 each and the 8″ x 10″s are $90. 6-9 PM. Free.Tracy Oxford

Mercy, 901 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; mercympls.com

