Archer Costume Party

Even if you’re not a huge fan of bumbling alcoholic sex-fiend spy Sterling Archer, you’ll be able to appreciate Wander North‘s themed cocktails (Green Russians). But if you’re really into the show, they’ll also be giving away prizes for the best costumes, including minor characters like Ron Cadillac. Saturday, 8 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Wander North Distillery, 771 Harding St NE #150, MPLS; wandernorthdistillery.com